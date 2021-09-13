Mindef builds 21 new security posts nationwide — Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence has built a total of 21 new security posts to defend the country’s borders.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said 14 of the posts were built in Sarawak, five in Sabah and two in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the construction of the security posts was very important for strengthening the efforts of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to defend the country’s borders.

“It is in line with the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who wants any threat to the country’s sovereignty to be dealt with in the best possible way,” he told a special media conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

On the housing initiative for MAF personnel, Hishammuddin said a total of 30,033 units under the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) are expected to be fully completed in 2030 and that, of the total, 5,769 units had been built while 1,509 units are in the midst of construction.

He said that under the One Member One House (SASaR) programme, a total 3,500 units were being built at the Sungai Besi Camp here while 7,343 units would be built at the Genting Klang Camp and Wardieburn Camp.

On the military welfare initiative, Hishammuddin said his ministry planned to upgrade five military hospitals and build five new polyclinics.

“So far, the polyclinic at the Penrissenn Camp is 99 percent complete while three polyclinics are being constructed and one more will be built,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the key performance indicators within 100 days of his ministry would focus on the implementation of initiatives, especially those with high impact, including the acquisition of Littoral Mission Ships by the end of this month and the Maritime Surveillance Aircraft by end of November.

Commenting on the construction of the Field Hospital in Penang, he said approval had been given and it was set to be fully operational by end of this week.

“I have directed the Malaysian Army to set up the Field Hospital, which will be equipped with 100 beds for Covid-19 patients in categories four and five as well as four intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

“Fifty MAF personnel will be mobilised to man the field hospital on Wednesday while the remaining workforce will be from the Penang Hospital,” he said. — Bernama