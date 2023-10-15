Mindef fine tuning involvement of ATM veterans in PLKN

ALOR GAJAH: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is fine-tuning various aspects in the move to revive the National Service Training Programme (PLKN), including the number of veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to be involved.

Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari said the ministry was also identifying the ATM veterans with the potential to be involved in the programme, thus providing them with job opportunities.

“We have not decided the number of veterans to be involved.. we are looking at the (ATM veterans) structure and the compatibility of their experience for PLKN.

“Some of the ATM veterans are military trainers and we will also provide training to other veterans (who are not military trainers) so that they can also become part of the PLKN trainers,“ he told reporters during a visit to the construction site of the Al-Bayan Academy Complex in Kampung Pegoh here today.

Also present was Pertubuhan Akademi Al-Bayan Dr Nur Mohammad Hadi Zahalan.

Adly said the ministry always looked after the welfare of ATM veterans, with those eligible offered new jobs after they had completed their service.

Yesterday, the media reported that Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who is also a National Veterans Council member, suggested that the implementation of the PLKN should involve ATM veterans with experience in the military field to ensure the smooth running of the programme.

He said the veterans could serve as instructors or in other capacities at the PLKN camps to be held at selected military camps across the country. - Bernama