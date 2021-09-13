Mindef focuses on four main agendas for Budget 2022, 12MP — Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is focusing on four main agendas of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to be highlighted in Budget 2022 and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said the four main agendas comprised enhancing efforts on the welfare of military personnel and veterans, placing strengthening national security as the top priority, maintaining the level of capability and readiness; and focusing on maintaining existing assets.

“The focus on their welfare will be in terms of housing and health facilities.

“Meanwhile, the strengthening of national security means Mindef and MAF are no longer solely focused on physical defence but also on the existing cyber defence as the virtual platform is being used more frequently,” he said at a special media conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

He said the third agenda took into account the detailed findings and updates on matters needed by three branches of the MAF, comprising the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force, as well as the acquisition of new assets.

“I understand such needs but when in planning to acquire these new assets at this time, the uncertain economic situation and the Covid-19 pandemic must be taken into consideration as well.

“Discussions have been held with all three branches of the MAF, whereby what is most important right now is that focus should be on maintaining existing assets,” he said.

Hishammuddin said the agendas were to fully uphold the decree issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with the opening of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament this morning so that aspects of national defence and security, including cyber security, would not be neglected.

“The highest leadership of Mindef and MAF will continue to mobilise efforts to improve planning in order to maintain national security as well as protect the well-being of the Malaysian Family.

“I also wish to thank His Majesty for his appreciation to the national security forces, including MAF, for their loyalty, sacrifice and contributions towards the country’s prosperity, security and sovereignty, especially in this Covid-19 era,” he said.

He said the appreciation of Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Supreme Commander of the MAF, would raise the spirit and strengthen the determination of the security personnel and the Mindef civilians to continue to contribute their services for the benefit of the country. — Bernama