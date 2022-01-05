Mindef identifies 800 veterans, personnel for flood aid

HULU LANGAT: A total of 800 veterans and personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have been identified as flood victims nationwide who are eligible for aid, said Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said they were given RM500 in cash aid and rice cookers to ease their burden.

“Besides that, they received daily necessities such as toothbrushes, soap, rice, oil, sardines and other items from Angkasa Mukmin Sdn Bhd.

“Mindef (Ministry of Defence) is the only ministry that has created a special department, namely the Department of Veteran Affairs (JHEV) to look after the welfare of MAF veterans,“ he said in a press conference at Taman Sri Nanding here yesterday.

Ikmal Hisham said the assistance was in addition to aid provided by the government to flood victims.

He said the ministry would intensify assistance to veterans affected by floods under the MAF Cakna Veteran programme.

“For today, we are focusing on Taman Sri Nanding and will ensure that all MAF veterans receive assistance. God willing, this Friday I will go to Klang to help the veterans there,“ he said.

Earlier, Ikmal Hisham visited five families of veterans in Taman Sri Nanding, Hulu Langat and provided assistance to them.

Veteran Nordin Mohammad, 65, who was one of the recipients, expressed his appreciation for MAF’s concern.

“I am proud of MAF. Even though I have retired for 22 years, they still take care of our welfare,“ he said.

Also present was JHEV director-general Maj Gen Datuk Dzulkarnain Ahmad. — Bernama