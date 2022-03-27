MinDef, KDN to implement comprehensive border security master plan

KUALA LUMPUR:The Defence Ministry (MinDef) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) are executing a comprehensive master plan to keep the country’s borders from being encroached, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

He said matters involving border security and national defence cannot be solely left to one ministry.

“So when we intend to secure the country’s vast borders, we need all parties to cooperate. And that is why we have implemented a comprehensive master plan to secure the borders, involving the Defence and the Home ministries.

“We must combine forces, we can see that in the past two years through Op Benteng and this proves how these two ministries working together can be successful,” he said.

Hamzah said this at a joint media conference with Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein after observing preparations being made for the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security Asia (NATSEC) 2022 international exhibitions at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said all joint plans by both ministries will be reported to the National Security Council chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It also involves all intelligence agencies, Chief of Defence Force (Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang) and Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani). There are matters that cannot be made public but rest assured this combined team will have its direction decided by the country’s highest authorities,” he said.

On DSA, Hamzah said it provides an opportunity to assess new technologies, new equipment and assets that could be used by agencies under the Home Ministry.

“The Home Ministry does not merely involve the Royal Malaysia Police but also the Immigration and National Registration departments as well other agencies that in fact have been waiting for their assets to be upgraded,” he said.

DSA and NATSEC Asia 2022 are open to high-level delegations, government employees, professionals and executives in the defence and security industry as well as the police and enforcement agencies. - Bernama