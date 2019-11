KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of 16 land swap projects involving 1,183ha of land worth RM4.7 billion belonging to the Defence Ministry is expected to heat up the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

It will be the first question asked by Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (pix) (PH-Lembah Pantai) during the Ministers’ Question Time to find out what action the government has taken against all parties involved in the purchase of six McDonnell Douglas helicopters which has so far not been delivered.

Another question will be from Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) who wants to know if the e-Lelong system has been implemented by the High Court and if a study has been conducted on the impact it has had on the livelihood of certified auctioneers.

During the oral question session, there is also expected to be focus on a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) who wants to know the implementation of the compulsory use of child car seats announced recently.

Another question posted on the Parliament’s website is from Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) who has asked for an explanation on the Government’s short-term and long-term plan to develop the national economy and if it can increase the per capita income.

Also interesting is the question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) who will be asking the government for an explanation on the measures taken to curb sexual crimes such as adultery, incest, close proximity offences and LGBT.

The sitting today will also discuss on the Finance Ministry’s tabling of the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Petroleum (Income Tax) (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Labuan Business Activity Tax Bill (Amendment) 2019.

The sitting will also discuss the Supply Bill 2020 in Budget 2020 before it rests and continues on Monday.

The Dewan Rakyat session this time is scheduled to continue until Dec 5. — Bernama