Mindef: Malaysia exploring collaboration with UK in defence science, technology

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is exploring opportunities for collaboration with the United Kingdom and other strategic partners in the fields of science, technology, and defence industry in line with the national defence and security industry policy that is currently being formulated.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is on a working visit to the United Kingdom to attend the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI 2023) exhibition, has also held meetings with several international defence industry players for the purpose.

Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement said the meetings were aimed at obtaining the latest developments in the defence industry, as well as the use of the latest defence equipment and technology systems.

“The presence of Mindef delegation at DSEI 2023 was also fully utilised to promote the Defence Services Asia 2024 & National Security Asia 2024 Exhibition, which will be held from May 6 to May 9, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur,” the statement said.

The Malaysian delegation also includes the Chief of Defense Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and Army Chief General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan.

During his visit, Mohamad also held meetings with the Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK, Datuk Zakri Jaafar as well as heads of departments at the Malaysia High Commission.

“These meetings were aimed at providing them with updates on the latest developments in the country and sharing Malaysia’s stance on regional security issues,” the statement read. -Bernama