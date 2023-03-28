Mindef receives 50 ambulances for MAF Health Corps

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) today took delivery of 50 ambulances for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Health Corps, a move which will strengthen health services for military personnel.

These ambulances will be stationed at MAF hospitals and camps throughout the country, including Hospital Tuanku Mizan Wangsa Maju, Kem Terendak in Melaka and Kem Gemas in Negeri Sembilan.

“The receipt of these assets is crucial for improving the quality of service for the MAF Health Corps and ensuring that the affairs of personnel remain a top priority.

“I hope that these MAF ambulances can also be used by outside parties who need medical treatment,” Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told reporters after receiving the ambulances at the Mindef camp parade ground here.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Chief of Army Jen Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Chief of Air Force Jen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Deputy Chief of Navy Vice-Admiral Datuk Sabri Zali.

Mohamad said the ministry needed about 130 more ambulances but they would only be acquired when the country’s financial situation improved.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Malaysia in particular MAF had been praised by the Turkish government and people for being the first country to extend humanitarian assistance to Turkiye when it was struck by a massive earthquake on Feb 6.

“We sent MAF teams to Turkiye for six weeks and they have completed their mission and returned home today.

“Although the MAF teams had to work in extreme weather conditions and without adequate equipment, they never waned in their spirit to participate in the humanitarian aid mission,” he said.

Mohamad said that was an excellent example of the MAF personnel’s ability and readiness to serve in any situation.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake flattened more than 5,700 buildings and killed at least 45,000 people in southeast Turkiye. - Bernama