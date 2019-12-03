Mindef seeks 1% of GDP as its annual budget

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence has been applying an annual allocation of at least one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the ministry during each year of the national budget.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) said it was to ensure the future needs and expenses of the ministry were sufficiently met.

“We also will ask for more under the 12th and 13th Malaysia Plans,” he told a news conference after tabling Defence White Paper (DWP) at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

On the DWP, he said it was a public document that could be accessed by the people and contained new defence policy to among others protect the interest of the country for 2020-2030 period.

DWP aims to encourage people from all walks of life to share the responsibility in defending the country. — Bernama