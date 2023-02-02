Mindef targets to build 40 veteran homes nationwide: Adly

KAJANG: The Defence Ministry is targetting to build 40 houses nationwide this year under the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veterans Housing Initiative Project

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the target was achievable based on last year’s programme which managed to build 25 houses under the project

“For this year, the ministry intends to build 40 houses which will be given free to MAF veterans who cannot afford a house but own a piece of land.

“If the land has multiple owners or belongs to other family members then it would require written consent from all individuals involved,“ he told reporters after visiting Corporal (rtd) Sarafuddin Suhaimi at his home in Taman Semarak here today.

Sarafuddin, 62, is a Royal Malay Regiment veteran who lost his right leg during Operation Gubir in 1985.

He retired in 2002 and was now suffering from stage two colon cancer as well as tumours in the lungs.

Adly said the cost to build the three-room and one bathroom 850 sq feet house, in collaboration with Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad, was estimated to be RM85,000.

Meanwhile, Adly said the ministry was focused in ensuring that the veterans’ welfare was being looked after through the assistance programme provided by the government.

He also said the ministry was now looking at ways to assist in the education of the veterans’ children and currently the ministry was drafting a donation programme for those whose children are pursuing higher education.

“ Welfare is one of the ministry’s main focus to ensure the every personnel and veteran is looked after. No one should be left out and such efforts will be intensified and expanded to ensure that every service that has been rendered is recognised,“ he added. - Bernama