MINDEF to ensure armed forces domains are protected from cyber attacks

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence will beef up the security aspects of the Royal Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force domains to prevent cyber attacks and improve the electromagnetic fields.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said such initiatives were important to protect the domains from the threat of cyber attacks that has become rampant and if not checked or protected, may result in an uncertain situation in relation to the security and safety of the nation.

“Therefore, the Armed Forces chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang has suggested that a new division be set up to protect the domains and electromagnetics of the country.

“I propose such an initiative to be started quickly as a strategy to enhance the country’s defence through new strategies,” he said during his pledge as the Minister of Defence at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

Meanwhile, in line with the commitment of the ministry to safeguard the welfare of the armed forces, Mohamad said a 3.0 Housing Blueprint will be enhanced to build houses for 12,000 armed forces families under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12). - Bernama