Mindef to have its own anti-corruption plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is in the midst of drafting its own Anti-Corruption Plan to ensure that it would be free of corruption.

Minister Mohamad Sabu said towards that end, the ministry is launching its Anti-Corruption Policy Book which contained policies that were developed to eliminate the problem at Mindef.

“We will not compromise on issues pertaining to integrity and corruption involving Mindef staff,” he told a media conference after launching the ministry’s Integrity Month 2019 and the Anti-Corruption Policy Book at Wisma Pertahanan here.

The book was launched, among others, to display the commitment of every member of Mindef’s top administration and management to reject corruption.

Mindef has also developed other policies such as on the prohibition of accepting and giving gifts, whistleblowing and conflict of interests.

Mohamad said various other initiatives have been taken by the ministry to ensure its staff is of high integrity and rejects corruption, including by implementing the Anti-Corruption Management System certified by SIRIM QAS Sdn Bhd last July.

Also present at the event were Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and Air Force chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

On the purchase of the MD530G helicopter, which has yet to be delivered to the ministry despite 35% of the contract value of RM112.7 million having been paid, Mohamad said the ministry had reported the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Last Friday, Mindef, in a statement, clarified that the delay in the delivery of six MD530G Light Scout Attack helicopters, involving a project worth RM321.9 million, was due to various technical issues linked to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). — Bernama