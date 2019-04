KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) intends to set up an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system to collate and link patient data at all Armed Forces Hospitals in the country.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the system should be established quickly as the current manual management of patient records is slowing the treatment process and the sharing of information was not optimised.

“The Ministry’s Health Services Division has proposed the procurement of a Hospital Information System to link all five military hospitals in the country including Kota Kinabalu in Sabah,“ he said in a media conference after a visit to Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital here today.

Asked on the allocation to acquire the system, he said the matter has not been looked in detailed.

“About RM15 million is needed for the system ... the cost of the equipment is about RM20 million. Nonetheless, the expenditure is needed from time to time as the current equipment will become obsolete and could not be used,“ he said. — Bernama