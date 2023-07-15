Mini Carnivals best platform for rural entrepreneurs to promote products

SUNGAI PETANI: The Mini Carnivals for Rural Entrepreneurs (KUD) initiative has become an efficient and effective platform for rural entrepreneurs to introduce their respective products, thus potentially attracting the interest of new customers.

One of the KUD participants in Sungai Petani who is the manager of the Bendang Man kelulut (stingless bee) honey company in Sik, Nurul Aida Ashari, 23, said that such carnivals help rural entrepreneurs a lot in terms of promoting their producst.

“(In addition) through this kind of mini carnivals, we can get to know other entrepreneurs who participate, can share ideas, exchange views with each other,“ she said when met by Bernama at the Mini KUD here today.

Nurul Aida said she hoped that such carnivals are organised regularly to facilitate rural entrepreneurs to introduce their products more widely.

“Our kelulut honey company has been operating for 11 years. We have received support and help from KEDA (Kedah Regional Development Authority), we always participate in this kind of carnival that KEDA brings,“ she said.

Another participant of the carnival who is a crab farm operator in Langkawi namely Crab Farm in Kubang Badak, Sabri Musa, 45, said he was excited to be chosen by KEDA to participate in the carnival here as it was the first time for him to come to promote his ecotourism products.

“I would like to say a million thanks to KEDA, I can meet other entrepreneurs, and I feel excited because this is the first time I am participating in this carnival and I see a bright opportunity to get new customers,“ said Sabri, who also told that the Nipah crab from his farm is one of the products offered to attract tourists’ interest. .

Sabri said he was of the view that the opportunity to promote his ecotourism products at the carnival was a boon for his business activities.

Meanwhile, a visitor to the canrnival, Faridah Awang Kechik, 58, from Pendang, said she was happy to be able to visit such a carnival because it could give encouragement to her as she also runs a small-scale health and beauty service (Spa) business at home.

“By coming here I can meet other entrepreneurs and to some extent I can improve my business methods to raise my standard of living... I came here to meet entrepreneurs who offer spa services,“ she said.

Another visitor, Saiful Zaharin Zakaria, 46, from Kuala Nerang, said the carnival was very interesting as he could to see the products of rural entrepreneurs brought to it.

“ Through this (carnival) rural entrepreneurs can bring their products and display them in Sungai Petani and they get a new channel to market their products,“ he said.

The three-day mini KUD in Sungai Petani started yesterday and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to inaugurate the carnival along with the Sentuhan Kasih Desa Kedah programme at midday today. -Bernama