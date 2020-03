KUCHING: The earnings uplift from the rise in work-from-home arrangements as a result of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak will likely be minimal, analysts opine in a telecommunication companies (telco) sector update.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang Capital) believed that the outbreak has two impact on the telcos’ business outlook.

“Firstly, the outbreak has discouraged cross-border travelling (business and leisure) that should in turn affect the telcos’ subs growth (inbound tourists) and average revenue per users (ARPUs) (outbound),” Affin Hwang Capital said.

“On the other hand, the rise in work-from-home arrangements and video or teleconference calls should increase the consumers’ data or voice consumption and increase the revenue from the business segments.

“Nonetheless, we gather that the earnings uplift from the work-from-home or conference calls, will likely be minimal (if any). Most companies expect these practises to be temporary and unlikely to affect their revenue.”

Similarly, the research firm did not expect the lower cross-border travelling to have a material impact to the telcos earnings.

“All in, the negative impacts from Covid-19 should outweigh the positive, albeit slightly.”

Meanwhile, on competition in the cellular market, Affin Hwang Capital did not expect the big three cellcos to engage in aggressive price wars.

“To protect their ARPUs and preserve their network quality, we do not expect the big three cellcos to engage in aggressive price wars on the unlimited data plans.

“Unlike the relatively aggressive U-Mobile Sdn Bhd, we do not expect the big three to launch postpaid packages with unlimited data for a subscription price of less than RM90 per month.

“Instead, we expect these cellcos to focus on device bundling, product innovation and service quality.”

On Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) aggressive ‘Pay Nothing’ campaign, launched in October 2020, Affin Hwang Capital opined that it was a marketing success.

The research firm believed that the bulk of price-sensitive consumers had signed up or renewed their Unifi contracts during the campaign period, which locked them in for 24 months. — TheBorneoPost