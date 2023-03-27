Minimum wage: Compounds totalling RM35,700 issued to errant employers

KUALA LUMPUR: Compounds amounting to RM35,700 were issued to employers nationwide for failing to comply with the Minimum Wages Order 2022 enforced from May 1 until Dec 31 last year.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud said during the period, the Department of Labour in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak conducted checks on 28,722 premises, resulting in 33 cases being brought to court.

“At the same time, 2,659 compliance recommendations have been made,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan, who wanted to know the government’s enforcement measures against employers who do not comply with the minimum wage of RM1,500.

Mustapha said employers who fail to comply with the requirement can be prosecuted and compounded with a maximum fine of RM10,000.

The Minimum Wages Order 2022 was enforced beginning May 1, 2022, for employers who hire five or more workers. However, it was postponed to July 1, 2023, for those with fewer than five workers. - Bernama