BANGI: Single individuals residing in the Klang Valley need at least RM1,870 per month while married couples need a minimum of RM4,420 monthly in order for them to achieve a reasonable standard of living.

This is according to the “BelanjawanKu: Expenditure Guide for Malaysians”, a reference budget for Malaysians that was unveiled yesterday, providing estimations of minimum monthly expenditures on various baskets of goods and services.

The guide, which focuses on individuals and families who live in the Klang Valley, provides a comprehensive guideline encompassing allocations for basic necessities, social participation, recommended savings, loan repayment and emergencies.

According to BelanjawanKu, the monthly budget estimate for singles who own a car would increase from the aforementioned RM1,870 to RM2,490.

The budget estimate for married couples would also increase depending on the number of children they have.

Those with one child need at least RM5,730 to achieve an acceptable standard of living, while this cost would rise to RM6,620 if the couple have two children.

The guide also estimates that elderly couples need a minimum of RM3,090 each month.

MORE TO FOLLOW