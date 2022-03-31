Minimum wage: Traders reminded not to raise prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Traders are reminded not to take advantage of the implementation of the RM1,500 minimum wage by raising prices of goods.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry would conduct continuous monitoring to ensure that price hikes do not occur.

“That is why traders are reminded not to take advantage of the situation as they feel that consumers are getting higher salaries than previously,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the ‘Beli Dan Menang RM1 Juta’ contest at the KK Super Mart Maju Link branch Bandar Tasik Selatan and opening the first branch of K3 Coffee Lab, here today.

On March 19, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government had approved the implementation of a minimum wage of RM1,500 per month nationwide from May 1.

In the meantime, Nanta also said that the Ramadan Price Control Scheme 2022 was still being fine-tuned and an announcement on the matter would be made soon.

Earlier, Nanta, in his speech, said the implementation of programmes such as Jualan Keluarga Malaysia and the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign would continue during the fasting month of Ramadan to as part of measures to help the people deal with high cost of living. - Bernama