Minister asked to act on varsity places for students with disabilities

PETALING JAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad should put an immediate stop to the exclusion and discrimination against students with disabilities from tertiary education.

In saying this, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang (pix) expressed shock that a student with 9As was denied the chance to pursue her tertiary education at a local public university, purportedly due to her physical disability.

“The student group Concerned UM Indian Graduates (Cumig) has submitted a letter to the Higher Education Minister on a 2019 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidate with 9As who used a wheelchair who was excluded and discriminated against in a local public university,” Lim said in a statement today.

“She was shortlisted for UKM’s Asasi Pintar Pre-University Programme (APP) anda ttended an interview as well as completed all the documents required,including a video submission.

“However, during the UPU Online Update Phase, her previous application was blank and she was eligible to only choose from two diploma programmes and 20 community college certifications.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP said although there are 20 public universities, 36 polytechnics and four public skills training institutions in Malaysia, she was only given the opportunity to apply for two diploma programmes and to community colleges because of her physical disability.

“She was told by an officer that she was unable to pick other university programmes, even though she is qualified, because they did not have the facilities to cater to disabled candidates,” Lim said.

“UPU Online had said that the applicant was only able to apply for disabled-friendly programmes that had been predetermined by the university, based on the type of disability faced by the applicant.

“This is not an isolated case as other disabled applicants also face similar problems when applying through UPU Online.”