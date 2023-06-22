Minister: Female police officer seen hurling insults in viral videos suspended

KUALA LUMPUR: A female police officer caught on video hurling insults at others recently has been suspended from work since last week, said Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

According to Saifuddin the Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) has opened six disciplinary investigation papers against her.

He said that the police have precise methods and mechanisms to deal with such behaviour that can cause unrest in the community and create a negative perception towards the force.

“Besides that, two police investigation papers were also opened under Section 506 and Section 186 of the Penal Code (for criminal threats and obstructing the duties of public servants),” he said, adding the investigation papers involved videos of two incidents in Taman Sri Gombak and one incident where she was caught arguing with a member of the public at a parking area, all of which went viral on social media.

He said this at a press conference after a ceremony for handing over of duties to the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and deputy IGP at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre today.

He said police recorded the suspect statement on Sunday and the case has been referred to the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department on Monday.

On Sunday, a video involving one ‘Insp Shiela’ hurling abusive words at a policeman went viral, drawing criticisms from netizens.

Another video was also found circulating on social media involving the same person insulting and provoking a member of the public at a parking area of a shopping mall in Brickfields.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said a total of 40,000 police personnel would be assigned to the six states that are scheduled to hold state polls namely Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah and Terengganu, to safeguard security and allow the people to cast their votes without fear.-Bernama