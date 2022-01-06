Minister: Govt to create early warning system for disasters

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will set up a task force to improve the existing communication system and create a faster and effective early warning system for disasters for the benefit of the people.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the matter will be discussed in detail by the KKMM secretary-general and the relevant agencies, including the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“The Cabinet is of the opinion that the communication system and information delivery to the people need to be improved.

“That is why we strive to have a better system including by adopting the concept of SMS blasting so that we can send early warning quickly and accurately to the people in disaster-affected areas,” he told a press conference after delivering the 2022 New Year’s message for KKMM at Angkasapuri here today.

In the message, Annuar also acknowledged that there were some weaknesses in the existing methods of information delivery during disasters. — Bernama

