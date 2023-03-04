Minister: MOHE not practising educational policing on universities

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will not practise educational policing on universities for the purpose of prohibiting politicians from entering campuses.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that politicians were allowed to attend or organise programmes on campus with permission from the respective universities but not to set up new party branches.

“We want to produce knowledgeable graduates and we also want to develop their thinking power, therefore we do not want them to be obsessed with a certain way of thinking from the start,“ he told reporters after a working visit to Universiti Sains Malaysia here today.

Mohamed Khaled said it was up to the universities to decide on the permission guidelines.

“I do not control the universities and the ministry is not interested in carrying out educational policing. I’m not the police to be taking care of them,“ he said.

When asked about the possibility of allowing political parties to set up branches in universities, Mohamed Khaled said lawmakers debated the matter in the Parliament recently and they agreed that it was not fair to do so. - Bernama