Minister: Open payment system at five highways for a start

KUALA LUMPUR: The government decided to kick off the open toll payment system at only five highways to ensure that the system can function properly before it is expanded to other highways.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said although several more concession companies had shown interest to participate in the open payment system, the government did not want to be too ambitious and hasty in implementing it.

“Most importantly, the proposed system is to be tested first before it is fully implemented. This is to avoid any problems in the future that will inconvenience users,” he said via his official Facebook today.

Recently, Nanta announced that the open payment system, which allows users to pay tolls using debit and credit cards, would be implemented by this September at five highways.

They are the Sungai Besi Highway (Besraya), New Pantai Expressway (NPE), Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and Penang Bridge.

Nanta said a team from the ministry’s Development and Privatisation Division had been working on the proposed open payment system since 2022.

He said this project took time to be implemented as it had to go through many processes, including refining and clarifying various technical, legal and financial aspects with the relevant parties.

Nanta said the implementation of the open payment system and related matters came under the jurisdiction of the ministry.

“Therefore, I urge all parties to wait for announcements from the ministry regarding the list of alignments and highways that are ready to implement this open payment system to avoid confusion, misunderstanding and problems among users in the future.

“It will be determined after all engagement, technical, legal and financial processes have been agreed to by all the parties involved,” he added. - Bernama