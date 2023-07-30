Minister reminds candidates to avoid slander in campaign

TAIPING: Candidates contesting in the six state elections should maintain good manners and not insult others when campaigning, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said they also need to avoid slanderous acts when campaigning, not to mention actions that can undermine the people’s unity.

“Allah forbids any party to insult other races and people. In this context, the candidates can have different opinions, politics and ideologies but they need to stay away from insulting and dividing the people of this country,“ he said during a press conference after the symbolic handing over of ‘Inpsirasiku MyHaus’ housing aid under the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) here today.

Mohd Na’im advised candidates to focus on the policies for voters and ensure that they are fulfilled for the well-being of the people.

Commenting on the law on voting for women who are in ‘iddah’ (a period where a woman is required to stay home and not venture out except for necessities) due to the death of their husbands, Mohd Na’im said it is obligatory for them to vote.

He said women have a responsibility to the country to choose a leader and leaving the house to vote is allowed. - Bernama