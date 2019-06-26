Minister’s political secretary denies GTSM allegations, lodges report

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Mohamad Dahlan Maamor, the political secretary to the Transport Minister, lodged a police report to deny allegations made against him by Gabungan Teksi Se-Malaysia (GTSM), which he claimed were slanderous and baseless.

Mohamad Dahlan, when met by reporters after the lodging the report at the Putrajaya district police headquarters, said the first of two allegations claimed that he was reluctant to meet with GTSM representatives when they dropped by the ministry on June 19 to hand over a memorandum.

GTSM, a federation of 200 taxi associations, is said to have also accused Mohamad Dahlan of throwing the memorandum into the dustbin.

“In view of this, I lodged a report today and gave evidence (to the police) based on facts of what happened on June 19,“ he said.

Mohamad Dahlan said he was made to understand that GTSM had also lodged a police report against him, supposedly claiming that he had labelled the taxi drivers, who gathered at the Transport Ministry during the ministry’s Aidilfitri open house, as trouble makers. — Bernama