Minister’s second wife involved in LCS scandal, claims Rafizi

PETALING JAYA: PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has named Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad as another key player in the controversial littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal.

In a Facebook post this morning, Rafizi claimed Abdul Latiff’s second wife, Zainab Mohd Salleh, had a hand in the controversy.

According to the former Pandan MP, two offshore companies, Alizes Marine Limited which was registered in Malta and Alizes Marine Labuan registered in Labuan, were involved in the embezzlement of the LCS warship funds.

More to come.