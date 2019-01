KUALA LUMPUR: A minister’s son was among two men held in a police raid on an entertainment outlet in the city early today.

The 31-year-old was together with the other man, aged 33, when they were detained. Both of them tested positive for ganja (cannabis).

The raid on the outlet located in Jalan Ampang was conducted by a team from the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 12.30 am.

A total of 101 individuals, 55 women and 46 men, were screened in the operation .

City police deputy chief Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob when contacted confirmed the arrests. — Bernama