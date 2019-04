KUALA LUMPUR: The son of a minister who was earlier this year detained for drug abuse will be charged in court soon, according to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the police, who had earlier received the pathology report of the suspect, have submitted the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Orders have been given to charge the suspect in court. This will take place in the near future,” he told Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) in a parliamentary written reply today.

Shamsul had asked why the result for the urine test conducted on the minister’s son was taking so long to be produced.

While they did not mention any names, Muhyiddin and Shamsul were likely referring to the son of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who was earlier this year arrested for drug abuse.

The suspect, Ahmad Saiful Islam Mohamad, 31, was probed under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (DDA).

On the procedure for an individual who tested positive for drugs, Muhyiddin explained that the police have their own specific standard operating procedure and administration order in managing urine samples of the suspects.

He added that the time required to complete a report on the urine samples would be under the jurisdiction of the Pathology Department of the respective government hospitals, and would depend on the type of drug and the amount of sample received.

When met at the parliament lobby for comment today, Mohamad said he would leave the matter up to the authorities to decide the next course of action.

“I leave it up to the authorities. No further comment,” he said briefly.

Ahmad Saiful was nabbed by the police on Jan 5 in a raid at Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur, and was among two individuals who tested positive for marijuana.