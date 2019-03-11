Minister ties knot with property CEO

PUTRAJAYA: Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin has tied the knot with IOI Properties Group Bhd chief executive officer Lee Yeow Seng in a low-key affair here today.

The couple held their marriage registration ceremony at a hotel, which is part of IOI Properties, in Putrajaya at noon, attended by close relatives including their respective parents.

Sources close to the matter confirmed the couple’s union.

News of Yeo, 36, being in a relationship with Lee, 40, the youngest son of tycoon Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng, broke out in December last year after one of her friends uploaded a picture of himself, posing with the couple.

It was also reported the couple’s wedding dinner will be held at the Le Meridien Putrajaya on March 29. — Bernama