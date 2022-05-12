Minister to meet industry players tomorrow on egg, cooking oil shortage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDNKSH) will hold a special meeting tomorrow with industry players on the shortage of egg and packet cooking oil.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the meeting was aimed at identifying the real situation and gathering the latest information regarding the supply of the two essential goods.

“I will meet with palm oil industry players such as Felda (Federal Land Development Authority) and Sime Darby and others tomorrow evening to discuss this supply issue because it is important to hear it for myself.

“The meeting with the (chicken) egg industry players may be held the next day, to obtain data in a quick discussion,” he said after surveying the supply and price of essential goods at NSK Trade City in Kuchai Lama today.

In the meantime, Salahuddin said the meeting will improve the ministry’s relationship with industry players so as to resolve the pervasive issues at large, including ways to lower the price of the goods.

“I have heard about the issues that are the (perennial) complaints of the people and today I witnessed for myself that there are at least two big issues that I must face together with the ministry team, namely the issue of insufficient supply of eggs and packet cooking oil,” he said. - Bernama