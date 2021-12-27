Minister visits sons in Dubai, back before PM’s order

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) has admitted to be among cabinet ministers said to be on holiday abroad amid the flood crisis, UtusanTV reports.

Faizal said he had spent less than 12 hours in Dubai last Wednesday with his two sons, who are both studying in the UK, and they have not met since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

“Yes, I did apply for leave and once I received approval, I flew to Dubai on Wednesday to meet my sons.

“However, looking at the country’s flood situation, I was restless and subsequently, decided to purchase a return ticket after only about 12 hours in Dubai,“ he was quoted as saying.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri cancelled his cabinet members’ year-end leave applications until after the flood situation had passed.

He also ordered those already on leave and abroad to come back immediately.