Ministers pledge commitment to carry out duties under ‘caretaker govt’

KUALA LUMPUR: The dissolution of Parliament yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will see cabinet ministers continue serving in their respective posts through an interim government or caretaker government.

Based on the Federal Constitution, the caretaker government will run the country starting from the dissolution of Parliament until the establishment of a new government after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Cabinet ministers when met today expressed their commitment and desire to continue carrying out their duties while serving under the Caretaker Government.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said due to the dissolution of Parliament, the current government becomes a ‘caretaker government’ which can continue to serve until a new government is formed after the general election.

“However, the caretaker goverment cannot make decisions involving policy matters or matters that may have new financial obligations or implications,“ he said in his Twitter account.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba who is also the Tenggara member of parliament thanked the prime minister for his leadership and pledged to continue carrying out his duties.

“I will continue the tradition of serving the people, especially the people of Tenggara. Thank you Tenggara for trusting me and giving me the mandate to serve as the member of parliament for Tenggara. My heartfelt thanks to the voters,“ said Dr Adham in his Facebook posting.

Meanwhile, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the dissolution of parliament was done in accordance with the democratic ideals of the country and in line with the constituion.

“Let us all fulfill our responsibilities to vote and elect a strong and stable government so that we can fully focus on the challenges ahead and move forward to ensure the wellbeing of the people as well as build a progressive Malaysia,“ he said in his Facebook posting.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said duties as a state assemblyman ends when the parliament is dissolved.

“I wish to thank the people of Titiwangsa who gave me their blessing to represent them. I have worked hard to ensure an efficient service. I hope my efforts will continue to benefit the people of Titiwangsa,“ she said in her Facebook posting. - Bernama