KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will work with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to address the problem of electronic cigarettes and vape being sold to schoolchildren.

theSun in a special report today highlighted concerns raised over cigarette-like candies being sold to kids.

The confectionery, marketed as “Ghost Candy” or “Smoke Candy”, is consumed by sucking on a straw that resembles a cigarette to produce a smoke-like effect.

The new fad came to light in a video on social media showing three children from SK Pekan Papar in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, “having a smoke”.

MOE in a statement said based on the monitoring made, it found that the sale of such materials took place outside the school area.

“MOE takes this issue of selling of illegal materials such as electronic cigarettes and vape to school students that went viral seriously.

“In this regard, in order to ensure that this is not widespread, MOE will work with KPDNHEP to curb sales of prohibited substances especially to schoolchildren,“ the statement said.

KPM said it would take appropriate measures to provide exposure on the prohibition of the purchase and the danger of using such materials from a health standpoint.

It reminds parents to monitor their children’s activities who are inclined towards the use of the forbidden substance.