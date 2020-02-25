Ministries’ programmes go on as usual

PUTRAJAYA: Ministries’ programmes went on as scheduled today, despite the “absence” of ministers and deputies due to the revocation of their appointment following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister.

The monthly assembly of the Housing and Local Government Ministry which was initially scheduled to be attended by Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah today, saw its secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek officiating the event.

“Business as usual and all programmes will continue to be implemented as planned,“ he told Bernama here.

Meanwhile, the Rural Development Ministry’s Excellence Service Award (APC) ceremony went on as scheduled and was officiated by its deputy secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan instead of its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

The monthly assembly of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry was also officiated by its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement yesterday said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of the Prime Minister, had consented to the revocation of the appointment of the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries.

In relation to that, he said the duties of the members of the administration comprising the deputy prime minister, ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries have been halted on the same date.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement yesterday announced Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh prime minister.

The 94-year-old statesman sworn in as the seventh prime minister on May 10, 2018, after leading PH to remove what he called a kleptocratic government.

Mohd Zuki through the same statement also announced that Al Sultan Abdullah had consented Dr Mahathir’s appointment as interim prime minister, after accepting his resignation letter earlier in the day.

Earlier today, he also chaired a special meeting with secretaries-general from all ministries to ensure it is business as usual in the civil service.

“The special meeting with secretaries-general from all ministries is to ensure continuity of planning and implementation of the existing policies for the people and the country,” he tweeted. - Bernama