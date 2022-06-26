Ministry approves RM1.54m assistance for cooperatives in Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) has approved assistance of RM1.54 million to 34 cooperatives in Selangor as of June 1 this year.

Its Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the assistance involved nine types of assistance including SKM Development Assistance, Cooperatives Strengthening Programme (PPK), Supply Chain Empowerment for Cooperatives Programme (SCOPE), Cooperatives Economic Leading Sector Programme (PROSPEK) and Transformation of Cooperatives Economic Movement Programme (TRANSFER). .

“In 2021, a total of 40 cooperatives obtained approved assistance equal to a total of RM1.8 million,“ he told reporters after the Selangor-level Malaysian Cooperatives Day Dinner at the Shah Alam Convention Centre here tonight which was also attended by the Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Muslimin Yahaya.

Noh added that as of May 31, there were 90 new cooperatives registered in the state, making a total of 1,868 cooperatives in Selangor and the highest compared to other states in Malaysia.

“Of that number, 11 cooperatives are listed in the profile of the 100 best cooperatives in Malaysia, compared to 2019 with only eight cooperatives,“ he said.

In the meantime, Noh hoped the Selangor government can provide some allocation for cooperatives in the state.

“Several state governments do provide allocations to help cooperatives but in Selangor there are none. It is strange why the state government does not provide special allocations to cooperatives that also contribute to the development of the state. I hope the state government looks at cooperatives because many of its members are here (Selangor),” he said.