KUALA TERENGGANU: The Education Ministry is still awaiting the Penang State Education Department’s (JPN) report on the case of a religious teacher who went missing from SK Genting in Penang on Monday.

Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said he was not sure whether the loss could be attributed to the pressure experienced by the teacher, who was said to have had to travel about 200km to and from work, daily.

“I’m not sure. I need to see the report from the JPN first. We cannot (get information) only based on Whatsapp and Facebook,“ he said when met by reporters after an event at SMK Padang Midin here, today.

Yesterday, the media reported the disappearance of Nur Farhana Ibrahim, 27, after her husband realised she did not return to their home in Langgar, Kedah, on Monday afternoon.

South West District Police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said the victim’s husband informed that his wife had received treatment for depression in 2014, and that the victim was believed to be depressed as she had to commute from Langgar (Alor Star) to Balik Pulau (Penang) on a daily basis to teach at the school.

The one-way distance from Langgar to Balik Pulau is about 100km, and it is understood that the teacher had requested numerous times to be transferred to Kedah to be closer to her family.

Asked whether the ministry was willing to review the teacher placement system to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, Maszlee said he paid attention to all teachers and their problems. — Bernama