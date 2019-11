KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) supports the move that will see legal action be taken against parents who do not look after the welfare of their children.

Its deputy minister Hannah Yeoh (pix) said, in accordance with provisions under the Child Act 2001, action should be taken to make parents more concerned in protecting the welfare of their children.

“In the Child Act, it is already provided that if parents expose a child to such risks (modified bikes) or if parents do not take good care of the child, action can be taken.

“If there are issues of child welfare or their basic needs are not addressed, we (the ministry) will strongly support that action be taken so that parents take the welfare of their children seriously,“ she said yesterday.

Yeoh was commenting on a statement by Bukit Aman Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias, who on Monday said that parents could be subject to legal action if their child is involved in modified bicycle activities that could pose a danger to themselves and other road users.

However, Yeoh said parents should not be blamed entirely because there were situations when despite the scolding and disciplinary action, children would still ignore parents’ warning and as such parents should equip themselves with parenting skills.

She also urged parents who have problems communicating with their children to contact the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) available nationwide, to seek counseling or attend parenting courses.

“Many parents have problems raising teenagers or preventing children gadget addiction. Therefore, we need to equip parents with skills.” — Bernama