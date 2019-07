PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia is committed in its efforts to provide information, clarification and understanding to the general population with regard to government programmes or policies.

The commitment was stated by its Secretary-General Datuk Suriani Ahmad (pix) when launching the Briefing Session on Current Issues Series 3: Cost of Living Aid (BSH), B40 National Health Protection Scheme (Skim Perlindungan Kesihatan Nasional B40), and the B40 Health Care Scheme (Skim Peduli Kesihatan B40) at the ministry today.

She said the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia via the Strategic Communications Division had carried out several series of briefings involving issues on Tabung Haji, reorganisation of Felda, human trafficking crime, the smuggling of migrants and cyber crime.

“I believe smart cooperation, the sharing and exchange of information such as this one will develop the staff of the Ministry of Communications and Information as government information delivery agents who are efficient and effective via a comprehensive communications approach.

“The use of various mediums in initiatives to disseminate actual facts will prevent the people from being influenced by incorrect news,” she said.

Suriani said the briefing today was one of the responsibilities of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to implement the national promotional and publicity agenda to raise public awareness on the government’s concern to look after the welfare, giving financial aid and health care to the lowest 40% (B40) household income group.

The briefing today was delivered by speakers from the ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health. — Bernama