Ministry communications units must be more aggressive and improve response time: Suriani

KUALA LUMPUR: The corporate communications units of all ministries must be more aggressive in their response time to tackle the manipulations of irresponsible parties.

Secretary–general of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Datuk Suriani Ahmad said corporate communications units must take immediate action when issues concerning the government are twisted or misinterpreted.

She said all these units must use the ministry as a medium to “fight back” with the facts.

“The government’s response to an issue is based on facts as the government through the ministries must get the most accurate information ... but the challenge is time ... have to get the correct facts as fast as possible.

“I am working so that all corporate communications units use the ministry to ‘fight back’ and at the same time respond and provide feedback in the shortest time possible,” she told Bernama during her visit to the headquarters of the news agency, here today.

Earlier, she attended a briefing given by Bernama’s top management comprising chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, chief executive officer Nurini Kassim, acting editor-in-chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, deputy editor International News Service Ahmad Fuad Yahya and other senior officials.

Suriani later visited the operations rooms of Bernama Radio, Bernama multimedia desk, Bernama News Channel and the Bernama newsroom.

She also urged Bernama to promote its services and products so that the public are aware of its various services other than news.

“For instance, Bernama must act faster to embark into business modules which are based on the marketing of pictures, marketing of video clips ... many people may not be aware of these services.

“I am happy that Bernama is keeping with the times and many new technologies have already been applied here, do not be left out of today’s technology, not even by one step or one second ... must always keep on track,“ she said, adding that her first job after completing her studies in Universiti Sains Malaysia had been with Bernama’s corporate communications unit. — Bernama