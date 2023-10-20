Ministry cripples syndicate allegedly embezzling subsidised cooking oil

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) crippled a syndicate believed to be embezzling subsidised cooking oil at a premises in Taman Pandamaran Permai, Port Klang, Selangor through a raid conducted yesterday (Oct 19).

Acting Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the enforcement team found eight intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) filled with cooking oil and 250 boxes filled with 1kg packets of subsidised cooking oil in the raid carried out at 2.30 pm.

“All 11,050 kg of cooking oil as well as some of the equipment used such as oil suction pumps, rubber hoses, metal platforms, scissors and some business documents have been seized for further investigation. The total value of the seizure is estimated to be RM43,545,“ he said.

Armizan said it is believed that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to purchase subsidised 1 kg packets of cooking oil and have them repackaged in bottles and sold at non-subsidised prices.

“A comprehensive investigation will be carried out to identify the individuals or companies and the cooking oil distribution chain involved,“ he said, adding those involved would face action including criminal charges.-Bernama