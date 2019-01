TANJUNG MALIM: The Housing and Local Government Ministry has instructed the local authorities in the rabies-infected areas of Perak to undertake proper planning to address the situation.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said today the local authorities, with the State Veterinary Services Department, had taken the necessary measures to contain the disease.

The mukims of Taiping and Bukit Gantang in the Larut Matang and Selama District were declared rabies-infected last Monday after two people were reported to have been bitten by a rabid dog in Taman Sri Kota Phase 2, Taiping, on Dec 31 last year.

“When there is a (rabies) case, the action committee automatically comes under the mentri besar of the state. The seriousness of the case will prompt the ministry to issue directives to the local authorities on what they have to do,” Zuraida told reporters after a visit to the Youth City project site in Taman Bandar here.

However, she said, the local authorities would only undertake enforcement while the catching of suspected rabid dogs came under the jurisdiction of the Health Ministry. — Bernama

MORE TO FOLLOW