Ministry discussing with Telcos to cut prices: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) is looking into the possibility of reducing the prices of services offered by local telecommunications companies (telcos).

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he had asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the telcos to conduct a study to fulfil the people’s aspiration for cheaper telecommunications services.

“I am holding talks with MCMC and telcos to explore ways to reduce costs. Many young people are hoping that the prices for internet and lines can be reduced. So I have asked them to look into what we can do now.

“Maybe in the coming weeks I will have a special announcement to make,” he said in the ALFA programme streamed on Nasional FM Facebook today.

Also present was Broadcasting director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud.

Fahmi also said he was studying the best ways possible to improve the quality of services and resolve issues concerning 4G and 5G network reach in certain areas of the country.

“We are talking about 5G, (but) some countries have started discussing 6G. So we have to move faster and as the minister responsible I need to explore ways to help this process,” he added.

On another matter, Fahmi reminded content creators on various social media platforms to always respect the law when doing their work.

“There are limits. We respect the right to freedom of expression but we also need to uphold the law, as spelt out in the Rukun Negara ... Supremacy of the Constitution; Rule of Law,” he added. - Bernama