Ministry hopes to attract 20,000 volunteers next year - Rina

SEPANG: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) hopes to attract 20,000 volunteers registered under the Social Welfare Department (SWD) next year, compared with 11,559 currently.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) said that the ministry needed more volunteers, as many programmes implemented required the services of volunteers to convey the government’s intention to help as many target groups as it can.

“Under the Home Help Services programme, we have over 3,000 active volunteers and it is open for participation.

“We also have several community programmes and we need the services of volunteers in some of them. It is not only for the Home Help Services, but also volunteers are needed at temporary relief centres and so on,” she said in a press conference in conjunction with the Rakan Muda Give Back programme in Kampung Salak Tinggi, here today.

Rina said that under the 2021 Budget, the government had increased the amount of volunteers’ allowance under the Home Help Services from RM150 to RM400, while for clients it has been increased from RM30 to RM80.

“I am confident with this increase, it will enable the creation of a caring community and appreciate the contribution of committed volunteers. It will also encourage more volunteers to work with the government to actively provide social support services to the community,” she said.

In the meantime, Rina said that all volunteers registered under SWD will be given courses and training to help them interact with the ministry’s clients.

“For example, under the Home Help Services, when they (volunteers) go to a client’s premises there is a high probability that there will be some chronically ill and elderly people to look after, hence, the way to interact with the clients will be enhanced.

“At the same time, we not only provide volunteering services, but we also provide training and these volunteers will equip and improve themselves with new skills such as how to interact with the community and so on,” she added. -Bernama