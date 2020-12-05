Ministry intensifies communication works to optimise volunteers’ role

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will intensify its volunteer communication works by strengthening ties and cooperation of various volunteer groups with the government.

Its Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah with the move, their role could be optimised especially in the fight against Covid-19.

“Volunteerism also involves other principles such as altruism, idealism, fastabiqul khairat (vying in doing good deeds) and goodness of the heart,” he said through a posting on his official Facebook page in conjunction with International Volunteer Day that falls on Dec 5 every year.

Saifuddin said in a healthy civil society, government and businesses or private sector and the community have a role to play in forstering volunteerism.

He said volunteerism is becoming increasingly complex with the emergence of various forms of volunteers such as full-time volunteers, professional volunteers and digital volunteers.

Saifuddin said volunteerism are divided into those that are advocacy oriented and those who give their time for activities and community service.

He said activity-based volunteerism involves programmes that are usually carried out on a ‘one-off’ basis such as seminars on how to answer Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) past years papers

“Community service is a programme that takes time before it can be assessed, for instance, ‘kelas bimbingan’ for SPM candidates while advocacy involves inculcating an aspiration, idealism, principles, for example, providing better school facilities for students who will sit for SPM,” he said.-Bernama