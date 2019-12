PUTRAJAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will investigate the increase in price of Indian onions in Perlis since last September.

Its director of enforcement Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman said the investigation will look at the entire supply chain of Indian onions from the importers, suppliers, wholesalers to the retailers.

“A notice under Section 21 will be issued to everyone in the supply chain so that we get information on the costs and can track the increase in price of the onions,” he said in a statement here today.

Iskandar Halim said the enforcement division will take action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 against anyone found to have taken advantage of the shortage in supply of Indian onions to reap unreasonable profits,

According to media reports, the price of a kilogramme of Indian onions was previously RM4, but they are now being sold at RM12 per kilogramme.

The increase in price was said to be caused by a drop in supply since two months ago. — Bernama