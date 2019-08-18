Ministry investigating claims of AP abuse: Salahuddin

SRI ISKANDAR: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry is investigating claims that the approved permits (APs) issued by the government for the import of a variety of food products, are being offered for sale online.

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said the ministry would take stern action if the APs granted to the holders were being traded through social media platforms.

“I have asked the ministry’s secretary-general (Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan) to investigate on the matter and to take appropriate action to ensure the APs are not misused,” he told reporters when met at the opening of Parit Amanah Annual Meeting here today.

Salahuddin, who is Parti Amanah Negara deputy president said the ministry has the authority to retract the licences and would not compromise with those who do not comply with the conditions.

Apart from agricultural produce, APs for flour and sugar were also being sold online, Salahuddin added.

“We will conduct an investigation, not only at the ministry level but with other ministries as well since APs for sugar, flour and other products are also being traded,” he said.

Recently, local newspapers reported AP holders for flour, poultry, meat, sugar, and round cabbage were believed to have advertised the sale of the permits through a goods and services website. — Bernama