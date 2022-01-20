Ministry investigating students served only white rice with gravy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry is investigating into a claim, which has been viraled on the social media, of only white rice with gravy served for students under the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT).

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said he had also instructed that the schools involved be identified.

“I take the allegation seriously and have instructed further investigations be made, including identifying the schools involved. KPM (Education Ministry) will not compromise in matters involving the welfare of students,“ he said in a post on his Facebook account.

Yesterday, it was viralled on the social media of a Facebook posting with a picture on a claim that only white rice and gravy were served for students under the RMT programme, with the Facebook account holder questioning whether the RMT allocation was too little that the canteen operator had to provide such food to school children. — Bernama