KOTA BARU: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry has set aside RM500 million for a Handicraft and Homestay Loan Scheme to support the handicraft and homestay industries this year.

Its Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the allocation is an initiative of the government towards empowering the existing industries to propel the income of craft entrepreneurs.

“This scheme has commenced early this year and is open to all craft entrepreneurs including batik and songket producers apart from assisting homestay entrepreneurs nationwide.

“The government will also be lightening the burden of entrepreneurs by giving a subsidy of 2% to reduce the interest of the loan,” he told reporters after opening the East Coast Textile Craft Festival, here today.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Culture) Saraya Arbi and deputy secretary-general (Tourism) Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid.

The festival is being held at Dataran Rehal from Jan 31 to Feb 9 to empower and promote textile craft products including batik, songket, Royal Pahang weaving products from the craft community in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

A total of 56 craft entrepreneurs are participating in the festival which focuses on various activities including sales of craft products, demonstrations and interactive craft as well as an exhibition on the evolution of batik.

Mohamaddin said apart from creating awareness and providing the latest information to the people, the festival is also the best platform to enhance cooperation and the marketing chain of East Coast textile craft entrepreneurs at domestic and international levels.

Meanwhile, he said 97 entrepreneurs had received the Standard Compliance Certificate issued by Kraftangan Malaysia which enabled them to be given priority in promotional programmes organised by the department. — Bernama