PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry today launched a healthcare scheme for the B40 group that will be implemented in March.

The scheme, known as PeKa B40, covers the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipients and their spouses aged 50 and above.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the scheme emphasises the early detection of non-infectious diseases which are more frequent in the B40 community with their increase in age.

The PeKa B40 will cater to 800,000 recipients.

Using the “first come, first served” approach, those who make the screening first are eligible for another benefit.

“There are four PeKa B40 benefits which aim to increase the use of the required healthcare services and help reduce the burden of B40 treatment costs.

“Those four benefits are health screening, medical aid equipment, complement cancer treatment incentives and transportation fare incentives,” Dzulkefly said.

He added that the ministry will work with private clinics and laboratories that are interested in conducting health screening.

Interested clinics can register at the PeKa B40 website.

The health screening will start in March at participating clinics.

These clinics are not subject to registration fees or fee sharing.

PeKa B40 is managed by a government company, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (PHCorp) which was established as a non-profit company under the ministry.

On Jan 24, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched a national insurance protection scheme for the lower-income group, namely “mySalam”.

The mySalam insurance scheme covers BSH recipients between the ages of 18 and 55.