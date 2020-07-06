Ministry looking into blacklisting PPR tenants who defaulted on rental payment

JOHOR BARU: The Housing and Local Government Ministry is looking into blacklisting People’s Housing Project (PPR) tenants, who fail to pay their rent, under the Credit Reporting Agency (CRA) including CTOS.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the move to study the issue was among matters that would be detailed under the Strata Management Act 757 (Act 757) in the next three months.

She said the Act would enable a management of a strata house to include ‘quit-rent’ and insurance under maintenance fees as well as to enable tenants who did not pay rent for 12 months to be charged interest.

“The Act 757 is already a law but when it is not being enforced, it is not effective.

“The residents management body can use the Act, but maybe because they are not well-versed (with the law) and don’t understand, so we will make it easier for them to carry out the management process better,“ she told reporters after opening of a community-consensus secretariat office at PPR Desa Mutiara, Tebrau, here today.

Zuraida hoped that efforts to fine-tune Act 757 would help resident management corporations to enforce it.

In October last year, rental arrears involving Public Housing Projects (PPA) and PPR in the country was reported at RM58 million. - Bernama